Epigenomics to lead $2.4 million DNA methylation project

The German/US biotechnology company Epigenomics AG is to play a pivotalrole in a 5.3 million Deutchemark ($2.4 million) research project, funded in part by the German Ministry of Education and Research. The project will promote the further development of a high-throughput technology to detect methylation patterns in human DNA over the next three years.
Epigenomics says the further enhancement of a high-throughput technology to detect and interpret methylated cytosine (mC), DNA's fifth base, will assist in mapping the entire epi-genome, pinpointing all of the mCs on the human genome.
