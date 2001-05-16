Epigenomics to lead $2.4 million DNA methylation project

The German/US biotechnology company Epigenomics AG is to play a pivotalrole in a 5.3 million Deutchemark ($2.4 million) research project, funded in part by the German Ministry of Education and Research. The project will promote the further development of a high-throughput technology to detect methylation patterns in human DNA over the next three years.

Epigenomics says the further enhancement of a high-throughput technology to detect and interpret methylated cytosine (mC), DNA's fifth base, will assist in mapping the entire epi-genome, pinpointing all of the mCs on the human genome.