Tuesday 24 December 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Epitopea

A transatlantic cancer immunotherapeutics company developing accessible off-the-shelf RNA-based immunotherapies.

Epitopea is targeting a new class of untapped tumor-specific antigens, which are known as CryptigenTM TSAs, that are broadly shared across multiple patients with the same tumor type. 

The company is backed by leading life science investors including Advent Life Sciences, CTI Life Sciences, Cambridge Innovation Capital, Le Fonds de Solidarité FTQ, Investissement Québec, adMare BioInnovations, Jonathan Milner, the Harrington Discovery Institute, IRICoR and Novateur Ventures. As of Q4 2024, the company has raised financing of more than USD $45 million. Epitopea was founded in 2021 and consists of sister companies based in Cambridge, UK and in Montreal, Canada.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Epitopea News

Epitopea teams up with Genevant in $124 million deal
20 December 2024
More Epitopea news >


Today's issue

Aficamten attracts more interest as Sanofi buys China rights
Pharmaceutical
Aficamten attracts more interest as Sanofi buys China rights
24 December 2024
Biotechnology
Positive Phase III trials results with BMS’ Sotyktu
24 December 2024
Generics
FDA approves first generic of Victoza
24 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Sumitomo gains FDA approval of Gemtesa for OAB
24 December 2024
Biotechnology
RAPT obtains worldwide rights ex-China to Jemincare MAb
24 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Traws Pharma soars as it advances H5N1 bird flu treatment
24 December 2024
Biotechnology
Shionogi to acquire full ownership of joint ventures with Ping An
23 December 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze