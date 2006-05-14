Friday 22 November 2024

EPO grants Allergy Thera MPL+Tyr patent

14 May 2006

Allergy Therapeutics, a UK-based specialist pharmaceutical company focused on allergy vaccination, has been granted a broad technology patent for the combination of MPL with tyrosine and an antigen by the European Patent Office, covering 24 countries in Europe.

According to the firm, the patent is important because it covers vaccine therapy for any bacterial or viral disease and uses an antigen derived from the target organism. Therefore the advanced MPL + tyrosine adjuvant combination, which the company already uses in its therapeutic allergy vaccines, may be employed in the anti-infective field, as a prophylactic or preventative vaccine. The patent also covers the use of the adjuvant system in cancer, bacterial and viral immunotherapy.

Although Allergy Therapeutics is focused primarily on the development on allergy vaccine products, at the same time its intellectual property platform has potential applications in the very large anti-infective vaccine market, which is estimated at $5.0-11.0 billion in 2006 and growing.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze