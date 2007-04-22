EPO grants Dynogen's DDP733 two key patents

The USA's Dynogen Pharmaceuticals says that the European Patent Office has allowed two patent applications related to the uses of its drug candidate DDP733 (pumosetrag) - the first for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-c) and the second for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

The claims of the first application are directed to the use of DDP733 for the treatment and prevention of IBS-c, as well as for abdominal pain and discomfort associated with the condition, while the second allowed patent is directed to the use of DDP733 for the treatment of GERD.

Dynogen currently has active clinical programs in both indications. In February, the firm reported positive results from a Phase II study of DDP733 in IBS-c, with a statistically-significant improvement over placebo in the Subject Global Assessment of IBS, an endpoint that has been accepted by the US regulator as a registration endpoint for the indication. The company is planning to initiate a Phase IIb study in IBS-c this year and is also studying the drug in a Phase 1b translational medicine clinical trial designed to show a reduction in reflux episodes and demonstrate proof-of-concept as a treatment for nocturnal GERD. Dynogen says it expects to complete this trial in the first half of the year.