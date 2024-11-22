Eradication Therapy For Helicobacter Pylori

Eradication of Helicobacter pylori, the causative agents of a number of gastrointestinal disorders including peptic ulcer disease, using combinations of antisecretory drugs and/or antibiotics is now approaching fairly high levels. However, there is still a significant degree of disagreement regarding the best combination to use.
In a situation reminiscent of the elucidation of the best combinations of drugs to use in congestive heart failure, gastroenterologists around the world are now compiling data on several combinations of drugs which may satisfy the fundamental requirements of an H pylori eradication regimen; a 90% or greater efficacy rate, a short-course of therapy using a simple regimen and a low rate of side effects. David Graham of Baylor College of Medicine, speaking at a satellite symposium to the 10th World Congress of Gastroenterology in Los Angeles, USA, last week, commented that "we're still at the stage of doing recipes."
There is a general consensus that eradication of H pylori is the treatment of choice in peptic ulcer disease, reflected by the US National Institutes of Health consensus recommendation earlier this year (a view which is reinforced by the announcement last week that the World Health Organization has classified the organism as a class 1 carcinogen). However, controversy still exists over the other acid-related diseases such as reflux esophagitis and non-ulcer dyspepsia. Unfortunately eradication has proved to be surprisingly difficult; despite being sensitive to many antibiotics in vitro, the in vivo eradication efficacy for H pylori is often disappointing. Nevertheless, a great many papers and abstracts have been presented at the WCG which indicate that a regimen conforming to the ideal described above may not be too far off.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze