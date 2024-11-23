Ergo Dopamine Agonist Shows Promise In Type II Diabetes

Phase III results have revealed that Ergo Sciences' lead drug candidatefor diabetes, Ergoset, can effectively reduce blood glucose levels and atherogenic lipids in obese type II diabetics. The data will be presented at the 57th American Diabetes Association later this month in Boston.

The three Phase III trials, collectively known as TRIAD (Time-Regulated Intervention in Adult Diabetes), examined the use of Ergoset either

alone or in combination with other oral hypoglycemics in over 600 obese diabetics. The drug is an orally-administered, fast-release formulation of bromocriptine, a dopamine agonist which has been used for more than 20 years in the treatment of Parkinson's disease and acromegaly.