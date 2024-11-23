Ergo Dopamine Agonist Shows Promise In Type II Diabetes

Phase III results have revealed that Ergo Sciences' lead drug candidatefor diabetes, Ergoset, can effectively reduce blood glucose levels and atherogenic lipids in obese type II diabetics. The data will be presented at the 57th American Diabetes Association later this month in Boston.
The three Phase III trials, collectively known as TRIAD (Time-Regulated Intervention in Adult Diabetes), examined the use of Ergoset either
alone or in combination with other oral hypoglycemics in over 600 obese diabetics. The drug is an orally-administered, fast-release formulation of bromocriptine, a dopamine agonist which has been used for more than 20 years in the treatment of Parkinson's disease and acromegaly.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze