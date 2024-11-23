Saturday 23 November 2024

Ergoset "Improves Metabolism" In Study

23 July 1997

Promising results from an open-label study of Ergo Science's leadantidiabetes product, Ergoset (bromocriptine), were presented at the International Diabetes Federation meeting in Helsinki, Finland, last week. 13 non-diabetic women were administered Ergoset, a low-dose, fast-release oral formulation of a dopamine agonist, once daily for eight weeks. The dose started at 0.8mg and was titrated to 1.6mg-4.8mg after the first week.

It was noted that Ergoset reduced average glucose levels over a 24-hour period by 5%, triglycerides by 15%, free fatty acids by 10% and fasting cholesterol values by 8%. According to the company, the study also demostrated trends in improving body composition. Only minor adverse events, including nausea and stuffy nose, were recorded.

Anthony Cincotta, chief scientific officer and executive vice president of the company, said that a Phase III study has demonstrated the beneficial effects of Ergoset on carbohydrate and lipid metabolism in type II diabetic patients (Marketletter June 16). Meanwhile Gerald Reaven, professor of medicine emeritus at Stanford University, USA, which collaborated in the study, commented that the significant metabolic improvements seen in this study raise the possibility that Ergoset could have potential in hyperglycemia and/or dyslipidemia.

