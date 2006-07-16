ESF launches EuroBioFund in boost for European life sciences

The Strasbourg, France-headquartered European Science Foundation has launched EuroBioFund, a new inititative that aims "to promote and coordinate interaction among European life sciences researchers and funders."

The ESF announcement notes that, "the life sciences encompass research fields that have a direct impact on the quality of our health, food and environment including pharmaceuticals, genetics, systems biology and biotechnology."

In what the Foundation refers to as the "post-genomic era," a revolution in terms of life science research approaches is underway, leading to new infrastructure needs and technology developments that will transform people's lives, the ESF says.