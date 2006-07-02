Eskitis installs Evotec's Opera

Hamburg, Germany-based Evotec Technologies GmbH says that the Eskitis Institute of Australia's Griffith University, has installed the Opera system as its high-content screening platform.

With almost 40 installations to date, Evotec's Opera has become the most prominent system for combining high-throughput screening with high content analysis, the firm noted, adding that Opera combines the precision of confocal microscopy with the speed of primary screening instrumentation.

Commenting on the move, Guenter Bauer, Evotec's chief business officer, noted that "we see an increasing demand for fully-automated microscopy in academic research to cope with the high-throughput experimentation requirements of modern cell biology research."