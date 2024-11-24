ESMO Asia Congress 2024

ESMO Asia is an annual congress specifically focused on multidisciplinary oncology in the Asian region.

This Congress provides a platform for participants to share and discuss the latest research findings, clinical trials, and treatment strategies in the field.

The event brings together oncologists, researchers, healthcare professionals, and industry representatives from Asia and around the world.

ESMO Asia 2024 will feature scientific sessions covering a wide range of topics related to oncology, including advances in cancer research, new treatment modalities, and discussions on the management of specific types of cancer.