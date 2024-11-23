Estrogen Cuts The Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease

A retrospective study published in The Lancet (August 17) has provided further evidence that estrogen replacement therapy may help to delay the onset of Alzheimer's disease. The study found that the age of onset for Alzheimer's was later, and the relative risk of getting the disease was lower, in post-menopausal women who took estrogen than in women who did not take the hormone.

Commenting on the results, clinical psychologist Debra Cherry, who is associate executive director of the Los Angeles Alzheimer's Association, said "this study provides much-needed confirmation of earlier results that it might be possible to postpone the disabling symptoms of Alzheimer's by treatments that are readily available."

The rationale for using estrogen replacement to prevent Alzheimer's disease comes from research which suggests that the hormone can promote the growth and survival of cholinergic neurons and could decrease cerebral amyloid deposition, both of which could ameliorate the progression to dementia.