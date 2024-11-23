Ethical Holdings' 2nd Qtr Results

- Ethical Holdings reported a net loss of L2.5 million ($4 million),or L0.17 per share, for the second quarter of 1997, an increase over the same period in 1996 in which the group posted a net loss of L1.3 million, or L0.09 per share. This is due, it says, to a 20% increase in R&D costs to L5.5 million, plus interest payable and higher-than-expected losses from associate companies. The operating loss was L2.7 million versus L3 million in same-period 1996. Revenues were up 29% to L6.3 million for the year to date.
