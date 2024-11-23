Etodolac Cleared For Rheumatoid Arthritis

Wyeth-Ayerst's non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug Lodine (etodolac), is now indicated for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in the USA. At the same time the FDA has cleared for market a new 500mg dosage strength. Lodine is already available in 200mg and 300mg capsules and 400mg tablets. Wyeth-Ayerst will begin shipping new Lodine 500mg tablets shortly.

The safety and efficacy of Lodine in relieving the symptoms of RA were established in a three-year trial involving 1,446 patients. Data indicated that doses of Lodine at 1,000 mg/day were efficacious and tolerated in patients with active RA.