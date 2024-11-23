EU 1998 Priorities: Health, Enlargement, QoL - And VAT

In its recent State of the Union address, the European Commissionannounced its work program for 1998, which will concentrate on five priorities. These are: preparation for accession of the eastern European countries; preparation for monetary union, supporting R&D in the EU; ensuring the health of citizens of the EU; and the role of the EU externally.

To fulfil these priorities, the Commission will propose 31 legislative proposals in 1998, most of which will concentrate on enlargement. Indeed, the Commission will begin to allow applicant countries to take part in EU activities. it also proposes to double pre-accession aid in 2000 and begin to prepare annual reports assessing the program made by each applicant country on the rate of implementation of EU legislation. This should allow the Commission to produce recommendations to the Council of Ministers on opening negotiations with the countries satisfying the conditions of accession.

On European Monetary Union, the Commission will continue to implement Treaty requirements so that in May 1998, the setting of exchange rates will go ahead as planned. Also, despite the discussion in the European Parliament (see story right), the Commission intends to put in place concrete research programs under the scope of the Fifth Framework Program.