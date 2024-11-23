Saturday 23 November 2024

EU BSE Moves Threat To $100M US Tallow Exports

12 August 1997

Pharmaceuticals, tallow, cosmetics and other US export products could bebanned from the European Union, effective January 1, 1998, because of a recent decision by the European Commission barring "specified risk material" such as cattle spine, cords, brains, spleens and other organs that remain after cattle are slaughtered, following the incidences of Creuztfeld-Jacob disease.

The most widely used SRMs are gelatin and tallow, which are used, among other things, in pharmaceuticals. The USA feels that this policy will endanger up to $100 million of its beef tallow exports to the EU. US drugmakers are reportedly worried about the decision because up to 85% of pharmaceutical products in Europe contain SRMs which will be impacted by the EU ban.

Agriculture officials in the USA also object to the EU measure, arguing that bovine spongiform encephalopathy does not exist in the country and so US products containing SRMs should be exempt from the ruling. US officials note that the ban is contrary to an EU scientific advisory committee opinion issued in June, which said byproducts such as tallow and gelatin do not pose a human health risk.

