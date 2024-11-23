EU C'tee On Free Movement Of Medicines

The Economic and Social Committee of the European Parliament has commended a series of strategies to support development of the free movement of medicines inside the European Union. Sergio Colombo, the committee's rapporteur, said that no-one would contest that the availability of medicines is an essential factor in enhancing the quality of life. EU support for the pharmaceutical industry was therefore vital, especially since the industry can make a significant contribution to growth and employment.
Despite several EU directives intended to harmonize regulation in the drug sector, numerous obstacles hampering the free movement of medicines persist. The strategies commended by the committee "in favor of a support policy for the sector to the Commission and the European Medicines Evaluation Agency," include strengthened guidance from the Commission on decisions to be made by national organizations, encouraging a process of convergence, a future guarantee of "equal availability of medicines to all European citizens," social protection arrangements adapted to the need for a high level of health protection, and conditions enabling the drug industry to "become highly competitive with its US and Japanese counterparts."
