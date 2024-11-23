EU Centralized Drug Appro Questionnaire

The European Medicines Evaluation Agency and the European Federation ofPharmaceutical Industries' Associations have begun collecting information from regulatory and industry users of the centralized drug approval procedure, with a view to constantly improving its performance and industry's input.

Starting last month, all companies submitting centralized applications to the EMEA will be invited automatically to be included in the survey. Retrospective data will also be collected, extending progressively backwards from December 1996. A copy of the questionnaire is available on the Internet.