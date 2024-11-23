EU Commission Moves On GMO Directive

The European Commission has proposed changes to Directive 90/220/ EEC onthe deliberate release into the environment of genetically-modified organisms. The proposal is said to improve provisions for labeling, introduces systematic consultation of the European Union's scientific committees and mandatory monitoring of products after their launch onto the market.

Environment Commissioner Ritt Bjerregaard said the proposal would make the decision-making process on GMOs more efficient and transparent. She also said she hoped that with potentially large growth prospects, the biotechnology industry would regard the new rules as a clarification and a basis for building long-term confidence and trust with the public.