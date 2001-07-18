EU Commission to ease patient info regs, but "is not introducing Rx drug

Stressing that direct-to-consumer advertising of prescription drugs isnot being introduced in Europe, the European Commission has announced moves to improve the availability of information on authorized prescription drugs, when patients request it, either individually or in groups.
Making the announcement on July 18 as part of of the Commission's review of European Union pharmaceutical legislation (see also page 10), Erkki Liikanen, the European Commissioner responsible for Enterprise and the Information Society, said that a five-year pilot system is to be introduced aimed at ensuring the availability of patient-oriented and validated information on authorized prescription drugs to treat AIDS, diabetes and asthma.
The diseases chosen for the pilot system are all long-term and chronic, and for which there is a strong and specific patient demand for information, Commissioner Liikanen told reporters in Brussels, Belgium. The types of drugs which are used to treat these diseases are the same throughout Europe, and the results of the pilot study should be relatively easy to monitor within their patient populations.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze