EU Commissioner confirms commitment to biotechnology research with USA

During a visit to the USA earlier this month, Janez Potocnik, European Union Science and Research Commissioner, signed the renewal of an administrative arrangement for the European Commission-US Task Force on Biotechnology Research. Since 1990, this has fostered transatlantic dialog between the EC and the US government to underline Europe's role as an important global player in the sector of life sciences and biotechnology research. Within the new European Research Area (ERA)-LINK scheme, the Commissioner also met with European scientists working in the USA to inform them about the latest developments in the ERA.

"The EC-US Task Force on biotechnology research represents a long-standing relationship between equal partners," said Commissioner Potocnik. "Europe is determined to remain an important global player in life sciences and biotechnology research and a continuing international dialog with the USA and other key players is important for us. The renewed signature constitutes a symbol of a continued effort toward closer scientific cooperation between the EU and USA in this promising field of research," he added.

New developments in life sciences and biotechnology open up opportunities to: create added value in society, to improve medical diagnosis, care and treatment; enhance sustainability through the optimal use of biological renewable resources, to mitigate the emission of greenhouse gases. These opportunities have been among the core topics of discussion in the context of the EC-US Task Force.