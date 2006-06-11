EU consultation on transnat research

The European Commission's Research Directorate General, in cooperation with the Enterprise and Industry Directorate, is consulting stakeholders on their needs in relation to transnational research cooperation and knowledge transfer between public research organizations (including universities, polytechnics and other public sector organizations involving research) and industry, and on possible actions in this field.

The Commission's work in this area is largely based on the recognition that sub-optimal research cooperation and knowledge transfer between PROs and industry is a key weakness in the European research and innovation system, notes a press statement on the issue.

