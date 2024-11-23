EU CPMP June Plenary Meeting

The European Commission's Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products' seventeenth plenary meeting, June 18-20, adopted by consensus five positive opinions (one Part A and four Part B) for four new active substances. Two related to new AIDS treatments, one to an antipsychotic and one to a monoclonal antibody for diagnosis of ovarian adenocarcinoma. The CPMP also:

- approved a procedure for rapid alert systems in pharmacovigilance products approved by the centralized and decentralized procedures (CPMP/PhVWP/005/96);

- approved three scientific advice by consensus and held breakout sessions with two companies;