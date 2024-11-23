EU Decentralization Of Generic Medicines

In its communication on the outlines of an industrial policy for the pharmaceutical sector in the European Union adopted on March 2, 1994 (Marketletter March 7, 1994), the European Commission (EC) stated that it wished to "enhance competition in the pharmaceutical market by rendering it more transparent and allowing generic medicines to stimulate competition on price."
The experience so far of generic companies with the new authorization system has been "disappointing and frustrating," according to the European Generic medicines Association, the EGA, which submitted a report last month to the EC on the decentralized procedure.
The EC's objective is equally shared by many EU member states which have placed major emphasis on the greater use of generic medicines as a means of reducing their pharmaceutical budget. Similarly, the European Parliament in various resolutions and debates has also stressed the importance of greater use and awareness of generic medicines, commented the EGA report.
