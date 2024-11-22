Friday 22 November 2024

EU Drug Review "Should Start In Early R&D"

28 May 1995

The only way a substantial reduction can be made in the review time for New Drug Applications is to commence the review before Day Zero, with regulators commencing their examination of the data during the drug's development, according to Kjell Strandberg, director general of Sweden's Medical Products Agency, and a member of the European Union's Pharmaceutical Committee and Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products.

Giving the annual address at the British Institute of Regulatory Affairs in London last week, Prof Strandberg said that as regulators will, under the new European Union drug licensing procedures, be spending less time "duplicating" review efforts, resources previously used in this area should be transferred to discussions with manufacturers in the early phases of drug development. The ultimate goal here is that, with the regulatory clock being stopped less often, the new drug's first assessment should also be final.

The new European system is in its transitional or investment phase, according to prof Strandberg; now is the time to flesh out the blueprint. He noted that many differences in drug evaluation criteria still exist in the member states as a result of varying medical practices, notably for products such as antibiotics and anticancer drugs, and these should be done away with. If we cannot settle these differences the result will be arbitration in new drug approvals, which is not good for the credibility of the system, he said.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze