EU Drug Review "Should Start In Early R&D"

The only way a substantial reduction can be made in the review time for New Drug Applications is to commence the review before Day Zero, with regulators commencing their examination of the data during the drug's development, according to Kjell Strandberg, director general of Sweden's Medical Products Agency, and a member of the European Union's Pharmaceutical Committee and Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products.
Giving the annual address at the British Institute of Regulatory Affairs in London last week, Prof Strandberg said that as regulators will, under the new European Union drug licensing procedures, be spending less time "duplicating" review efforts, resources previously used in this area should be transferred to discussions with manufacturers in the early phases of drug development. The ultimate goal here is that, with the regulatory clock being stopped less often, the new drug's first assessment should also be final.
The new European system is in its transitional or investment phase, according to prof Strandberg; now is the time to flesh out the blueprint. He noted that many differences in drug evaluation criteria still exist in the member states as a result of varying medical practices, notably for products such as antibiotics and anticancer drugs, and these should be done away with. If we cannot settle these differences the result will be arbitration in new drug approvals, which is not good for the credibility of the system, he said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze