EU extends Remicade indications

Schering-Plough and Centocor have been granted marketing authorizationin the European Union for the combination of their Remicade (infliximab) antibody with methotrexate for the improvement in physical function of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, as well as for reducing the rate of progression of joint damage when the response to disease-modifying drugs, including methotrexate, has been inadequate.
The expanded approval, which has also been granted in the USA, is based on the results of the ATTRACT study (Marketletter September 27, 1999).
Meanwhile, S-P has filed for approval to market PEG-Intron (pegylated interferon-alfa-2b) in combination with ribavirin for hepatitis C. Ribavirin is already approved for use in combination with the firm's non-pegylated version, Intron A, under the Rebetron brand name (Marketletters passim).
