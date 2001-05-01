EU/IAVI boost vaccine efforts

The European Union and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative havestrengthened their joint efforts to promote the accelerated development of preventive AIDS vaccines and speed their availability in developing countries. Vaccines provide the best hope of ending the AIDS pandemic in the long term, the EU/AIVI told the African HIV/AIDS Summit, and they will work to accelerate R&D programs and organize effective public/private support to clinical trial platforms.
The partners say they will also work with developing countries to build capacity and ensure adequate vaccine preparedness in advance of large-scale clinical trials.
