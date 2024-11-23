EU Market; More Talks Needed, Says Bangemann

European Commissioner for Industry Martin Bangemann called last week for more talks between the health ministries of European Union member states and the pharmaceutical industry on problems relating to the completion of the single EU market for medicines.
He was speaking at the end of a round-table meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, hosted by himself and European Social Affairs Commissioner Padraig Flynn, which discussed issues concerning the single drug market. These included price controls, parallel imports, the pricing of innovative drugs, the effects of currency fluctations on pricing and the need for greater transparency.
Dr Bangemann told the meeting that he would continue with efforts to lessen individual member state governments' powers to set prices. This matter was raised by industry speakers including Jan Leschley, chief executive of SmithKline Beecham, which has this month lost in the European Court against UK parallel importer Europharm (see page 3). Mr Leschley told the meeting that the growth of parallel imports would lower prices across the EU, and warned that this could lead to manufacturers switching investments away from Europe and towards the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze