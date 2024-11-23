EU MRAs Finalized With USA And Canada

The European Union and the USA have finalized a Mutual RecognitionAgreement covering trade worth over $40 billion a year, which was due to be formally initialled last week.
The agreement covers medicinal products, medical devices, telecommunications terminal equipment, electromagnetic compatibility, electrical safety and recreational craft. Other sectors including veterinary vaccines are due to be added in future.
Under the medicinal products MRA, the EU and the USA will accept each other's inspections and recognize Good Manufacturing Practice clearance given to production sites passing those inspections, eliminating most overseas reinspections by the importing country. After a three-year transition period to determine the equivalence of EU and US inspection systems, the two will exchange their inspection reports which will generally be endorsed without reinspection or additional queries.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze