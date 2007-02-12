EU orphan status for BioCryst's Fodosine

US firm BioCryst Pharmaceuticals says that its Fodosine, a transition-state analog inhibitor of the target enzyme purine nucleoside phosphorylase, has been granted orphan status for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), by the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products of the European Medicines Agency (EMEA).
This is the second indication for which the EMEA has granted orphan designation to Fodosine; the first was for the treatment of T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), following regulatory submissions by Mundipharma, BioCryst's European partner for the product.
Fodosine, BioCryst's lead oncology candidate, is currently being studied in clinical trials for indications including T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. In January, the firm initiated a pivotal Phase IIb clinical trial in the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory T-cell leukemia/lymphoma.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze