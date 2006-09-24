EU orphan status for Debio-0513 in MG

The Debiopharm Group, a Switzerland-based independent biopharmaceutical development company specializing in oncology and serious medical conditions, say that it has received a European orphan drug designation from the Commission of the European Union for Debio-0513, formerly known as PTR-262, a dual altered ligand peptide analog of the myasthenogenic epitopes of the acetylcholine receptor (AchR) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis.
"Due to its unique mechanism of action, we hope that DEBIO-0513 will become an important novel treatment opportunity for MG sufferers," said Loic Maurel, chief executive of the Debiopharm Group Canadian subsidiary. "It has the potential to offer patients benefits such as modifying the progressive course of the disease, preventing relapses, and possibly working in combination with other available treatments. The sparing effect of DEBIO-0513 should decrease the risks usually related to current medications like steroids and other immunosuppressant," he added.
