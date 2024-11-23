EU Southeast Asia Patent Campaign

Seminars in major European cities are being organized by the EUropeanUnion to study and report on the "vital question" of intellectual property protection in Southeast Asia. The seminars mark the completion of the EU-Association of Southeast Asian Nations patent and trade mark program. The objective of the program, which has a 6.5 million Ecu ($7.3 million) budget, is the modernization and improvement of the patent and trade mark administration in ASEAN countries. The issues especially concern the pharmaceutical industry.
