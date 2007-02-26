EU "systemic weakness:" EFPIA warning

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations has called on the governments of the European Union to address "the systemic weaknesses identified in the European competitiveness report 2006 which restrain the growth of the pharmaceutical sector." The statement was timed to coincide with the submission by the European Competitiveness Council (Internal Market, Industry and Research) of a report for the forthcoming Spring European Council, to be held under the German presidency in Brussels, Belgium.
The EFPIA's director general, Brian Ager, said: "the fact that, for the first time, a full chapter of a European Commission competitiveness report is devoted to the pharmaceutical industry reflects the growing importance of this sector for EU policymakers."
The report noted the widening innovation gap between the USA and the EU, as well as the longer term potential of drug industries in China and India to overtake Europe in terms of market size and scientific capacities.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze