EU "systemic weakness:" EFPIA warning

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations has called on the governments of the European Union to address "the systemic weaknesses identified in the European competitiveness report 2006 which restrain the growth of the pharmaceutical sector." The statement was timed to coincide with the submission by the European Competitiveness Council (Internal Market, Industry and Research) of a report for the forthcoming Spring European Council, to be held under the German presidency in Brussels, Belgium.

The EFPIA's director general, Brian Ager, said: "the fact that, for the first time, a full chapter of a European Commission competitiveness report is devoted to the pharmaceutical industry reflects the growing importance of this sector for EU policymakers."

The report noted the widening innovation gap between the USA and the EU, as well as the longer term potential of drug industries in China and India to overtake Europe in terms of market size and scientific capacities.