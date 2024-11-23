EU Tallow Products Proposal: US View

The USA says it needs time to study the European Union panelrecommendation to relax the impending ban on imports of tallow-based products (Marketletter September 15), and is awaiting comments from scientists and trade to avoid producing a knee-jerk reaction.
The committee did not deal directly with whether US exports should be exempted from the ban. The USA says its $4.5 billion drug exports to Europe could be jeopardized by the ban, and that the country is free of bovine spongiform encephalopathy. It has threatened to take the EU to the World Trade Organization over the ban.
