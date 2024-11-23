EU View Of Private Health Cover Rejected

At its second annual conference in Zurich, the Committee for European Private Health Insurance has rejected the European Commission's proposal for a European Union-wide private health grouping to parallel that of the public sector health insurance funds.

CEP president Peter Greisler said that the close link between individual and social health insurance had to be borne carefully in mind when the EU demand for more capital underpinning the insurance sector was made, because this demand could be applied simply to health insurance as it could to all other areas of insurance. The CEP has been set up to resist the harmonizing ambitions of Brussels, with the slogan "more market and less of the state."