Euro-grant for SangStat unit's RDP58 molecules

SangStat of the USA says that its IMTIX-SangStat subsidiary has beenawarded a European grant of 2.6 million euros ($2.2 million) to study next-generation compounds of its RDP58 in inflammation.

The company explains that RDP58, which is currently in Phase I clinical trials in the UK, is a small molecule that inhibits tumor necrosis factor synthesis, preventing translation of TNF mRNA. SangStat senior vice president, discovery research, Roland Buelow says the grant will "give us the opportunity to explore the potential of future generations of RDP58 in other possible indications...while continuing our current program in inflammatory bowel disease."

TNF, an inflammatory cytokine, causes pathology in a wide range of diseases when it is released in excess such as in rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, congestive heart failure, asthma, sepsis and other disease states, according to the company.