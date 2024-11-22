Friday 22 November 2024

Euro Ministers Agree EMEA Fee Structure

9 January 1995

The Council of Ministers of the European Commission has reached an agreement on the fee structure for the European Medicines Evaluation Agency, which started work at its London offices this week without having received authority from the European Commission to charge fees (Marketletter January 2). The Council agreement, which was reached on December 21, will now go forward for discussion at the European Parliament's plenary session, scheduled for January 14-21.

Meantime, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries' Associations has expressed its frustration that the EMEA is not able to accept marketing authorization applications until the fee regulation is adopted. It notes that Article 58 of Regulation 2309/93, which lays down the centralized registration procedure rules and establishes the EMEA, stipulates that innovative medicinal products may be registered only by means of this procedure. Moreover, it says, the regulation lacks any transition provision and the existing concertation procedure was repealed on January 1, whether or not the new structure was in place.

The EFPIA says further delay will therefore penalize precisely those medicinal products which are innovative, and warns that the consequences for the research-based industry, but above all for the patients, "may be grave."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze