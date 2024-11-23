EURO PRICE CONTROLS INSUFFICIENT, SAYS US GAO

In a newly-released report, the US General Accounting Office says that the price controls by four European countries (France, Germany, Sweden and the UK) have been insufficient to control drug spending without the addition of other policies to control drug use. The GAO compiled this report, entitled Prescription Drugs: Spending Controls in Four European Countries, at the request of US Senate Aging Committee chairman Senator David Pryor last December.
The report points out that rises in drug spending "were greater for countries with direct price controls than for those with more indirect approaches," and notes that in France the average annual drug spending increase between 1995 and 1990 was 4.7%, compared with 4.5% in Sweden, 3.9% in Germany, 3.5% in the UK and 4.7% in the USA.
While admitting that these increases do not "necessarily imply that controls were ineffective at restraining pharmaceutical spending," the GAO suggests that "these policies may have kept drug expenditures from rising higher than they would have otherwise."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze