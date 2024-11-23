Europ CPMP Plenary Meeting In May

The Committee for Proprietary Medicines' sixteenth plenary meeting on May 21-23 adopted six positive opinions (five Part A and one Part B) for five new active substances to be forwarded to the European Commission.

21 positive opinions have now been adopted by concensus since May 1995 (nine new centralized and 12 ex-concertation procedures), and nine European marketing authorizations have been granted; European Public Assessment Reports are available for them. Also at the meeting:

- three new applications were assigned to Rapporteurs and Co-Rapporteurs under the centralized procedure (two Part A and one Part B);