Europe in the "Twilight Zone" of type 2 diabetes, report claims

The results of a comprehensive survey of over 750 patients across Europe points to a crisis in the management of a growing number of people living in what the authors described as the "Twilight Zone" of type 2 diabetes care. Over 75% of patients were claimed to be inadequately controlled on oral antidiabetic drugs but under a false sense of security about the condition.

The Choose Control report, issued by the International Diabetes Foundation European Region, demonstrates the existence of "serious mismatches between how patients perceive the severity of their condition and the reality of their plight."