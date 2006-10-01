Europe's aging population presents growth potential in AD

An aging population and improved diagnosis rates will be the main drivers of the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market in Europe. The high levels of unmet patient need combined with increasing patient awareness are set to further expand market revenues. In its latest report, market research group Frost & Sullivan finds that the European AD therapy sector earned revenues of $1.39 billion in 2005 and estimates that this will reach $3.75 billion in 2012.

"The key reason for positive growth trends in the market are high prevalence of AD in the elderly, coupled with increasing disease awareness amongst patients and physicians leading to a spurt in diagnosis rates," notes Frost & Sullivan research analyst Sumanth Kambhammettu. "With no existing effective therapies in the market, a variety of research approaches are on trial for the elusive wonder drug that can halt, slow or stop the progression of the disease," he adds.

Market penetration will not be easy