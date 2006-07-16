Europe's MEPs say it is "time to deliver" on HIV/AIDS commitments

In adopting a joint resolution on HIV/AIDS - Time to Deliver, European Union Members of Parliament have welcomed the commitment to a massive scale-up of HIV prevention, treatment and care, with the aim of coming as close as possible to the goal of universal access to treatment by 2010 for all who need it, made at the 2005 meeting of the Group of Eight (G8) nations and the September 2005 United Nations World Summit by world leaders and reconfirmed at the 2006 High-Level meeting on AIDS.

Regret lack of targets

However, a press statement from the European Parliament says that "the House regrets, nevertheless, that the declaration lacks any global targets or timelines on treatment, resources and prevention, and does not provide a viable action plan to back up the goal of providing universal access for all HIV-affected people by 2010."