European CAR T-cell Meeting

The program will present the latest developments in CAR T cell therapy including previously unpublished clinical data, as well as progress in manufacturing, toxicity modeling, innovative CAR design, CAR delivery methods, and novel applications of CAR T-cell therapy.
The target audience is hematologists, oncologists, physicians, scientists, nurses, patient organization representatives, manufacturing specialists, pharmacists, data managers and supply chain managers.
