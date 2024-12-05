European CAR T-cell Meeting

The meeting covers a broad range of topics spanning the scientific and translational, clinical and commercial development in the field of CAR T.

The program will present the latest developments in CAR T cell therapy including previously unpublished clinical data, as well as progress in manufacturing, toxicity modeling, innovative CAR design, CAR delivery methods, and novel applications of CAR T-cell therapy.

The target audience is hematologists, oncologists, physicians, scientists, nurses, patient organization representatives, manufacturing specialists, pharmacists, data managers and supply chain managers.