European cardiovascular market growth drivers identified

Cardiovascular drug companies are experiencing numerous challenges in a market characterized by patent expiries and increased generic competition, according to a new report from Frost & Sullivan. To maintain growth, new drug areas and classes will require exploration. It says that, while key unmet needs offer growth opportunities, strategies centred on combination therapies, adding value through drug-delivery technologies and clinical differentiation will help overcome competition from generic drug manufacturers.

F&S finds that the European cardiovascular drugs market earned revenues of $27.5 billion in 2005 and estimates this will reach $36.3 billion in 2012.

"New emerging therapeutic classes of drugs provide future growth prospects for the European cardiovascuslar drugs market,"says F&S industry analyst Paljit Mudhar, adding: "many new cardiovascular drugs will certainly come from major pharmaceutical companies even as several small biotechnology or biopharmaceutical companies engaged in cardiovascular drugs development demonstrate promising pipelines with novel drugs."