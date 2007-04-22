European Commission stresses innovation in the field of biotechnology

The European Commission has said it wants to put a special focus on innovation, research, market development and the debate with society on ethical issues in the field of biotechnology.

EuropaBio, the European Union Association for Bioindustries, has welcomed the announcement and congratulated the Commission on putting together such an extensive policy review. It said that the industry considers that the refocused actions proposed by the Commission are an important step towards building the bio-economy. However, the industry regrets the lack of implementation of the EU biotechnology strategy by a number of member states and would like to see both the review and the new action plan to be implemented throughout Europe without a biased pick and choose approach so as to obtain a coherent policy in favour of biotechnology in Europe.

EU members must take responsibility, says EuropaBio