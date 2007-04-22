European Commission stresses innovation in the field of biotechnology

The European Commission has said it wants to put a special focus on innovation, research, market development and the debate with society on ethical issues in the field of biotechnology.
EuropaBio, the European Union Association for Bioindustries, has welcomed the announcement and congratulated the Commission on putting together such an extensive policy review. It said that the industry considers that the refocused actions proposed by the Commission are an important step towards building the bio-economy. However, the industry regrets the lack of implementation of the EU biotechnology strategy by a number of member states and would like to see both the review and the new action plan to be implemented throughout Europe without a biased pick and choose approach so as to obtain a coherent policy in favour of biotechnology in Europe.
EU members must take responsibility, says EuropaBio
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze