Saturday 23 November 2024

European Go-Ahead for Pasteur Merieux MSD

16 October 1994

The European Commission has given the go-ahead for the joint venture being set up by French company Pasteur Merieux Serums et Vaccins, which is part of the Rhone-Poulenc group, and the US pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. Effective November 1, 1994, the new company will be known as Pasteur Merieux MSD, and will be based in Lyon, France, with around 600 employees across Europe.

Pasteur Merieux MSD's objectives are: - to promote and distribute all vaccines coming from both parent companies; - to foster the development of new combination vaccines; - to develop and participate in the coordination of R&D programs designed to satisfy European requirements; and - to encourage cost-effective preventative medicine in Europe through the distribution of its comprehensive range of vaccines.

The new company will be headed by Boyd Clarke as president and Michel Greco of Merieux as director. Sales are expected to be around 2 billion French francs ($377.2 million) annually.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze