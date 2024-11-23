European Life Sciences Trust Established

Reabourne Merlin Life Sciences Investment Trust, which is being formedthrough Finsbury Asset Management and Reabourne Ltd, a subsidiary of Merlin Ventures Ltd, is the first ever investment trust to concentrate on investment opportunities focused on life sciences companies based in the UK, Europe and Israel.

RMLIT's investment policy will be to generate long-term capital growth by investing in companies utilizing leading-edge biotechnology with applications in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and specialty chemicals. It intends to invest at least 75% of funds in unquoted securities, 20% in the Merlin Fund, and 5% in preflotation financing of firms.