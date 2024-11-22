European Markets for Antihypertensives

European sales of antihypertensive drug treatments are forecast to rise from a current total value of just under $8 billion to $15.25 billion by the year 2000, says a new study from Frost & Sullivan. The largest sector within this group of products is the ACE inhibitors, whose sales are forecast to rise from a value of $3.12 billion to $6.64 billion in the reporting period. Calcium antagonist sales are currently put at $2.36 billion, and those of beta blockers at $1.27 billion.

Italy is forecast to account for 32% of the European antihypertensive market by 2000, followed by Germany with 21%, the UK with 14%, France at 13%, Spain and Scandinavia both on 7%, and the Benelux countries accounting for 6%.