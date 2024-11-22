European Markets for Antihypertensives

European sales of antihypertensive drug treatments are forecast to rise from a current total value of just under $8 billion to $15.25 billion by the year 2000, says a new study from Frost & Sullivan. The largest sector within this group of products is the ACE inhibitors, whose sales are forecast to rise from a value of $3.12 billion to $6.64 billion in the reporting period. Calcium antagonist sales are currently put at $2.36 billion, and those of beta blockers at $1.27 billion.
Italy is forecast to account for 32% of the European antihypertensive market by 2000, followed by Germany with 21%, the UK with 14%, France at 13%, Spain and Scandinavia both on 7%, and the Benelux countries accounting for 6%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze