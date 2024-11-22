European Markets For Neuroleptic drugs

The European market for neuroleptic drug therapies is forecast to grow from a value of $646.9 million in 1994 to $921 million by the year 2000, says a new study from Frost & Sullivan.
The market numbers about 35 products. F&S says the most dynamic and interesting segment, atypical neuroleptic drugs, is now worth $74.4 million and should reach $170 million by 2000. One atypical product, Janssen's new dopamine/serotonin antagonist Risperdal (risperidone), is expected to penetrate the whole European market by 2000. Other atypical products, such as seroquel, sertindole, olanzapine and zotepine, are forecast to prove major treatments in the second half of the 1990s.
The classic neuroleptic market is forecast to grow from $582.4 million in 1994 to $743.4 million by 2000, says F&S.
