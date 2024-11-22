European OTC Cough/Cold Market

A new report from Frost & Sullivan estimates that the European market for over-the-counter cough and cold remedies was worth $1.6 billion in 1993 and will reach $2.1 billion by the year 2000. While past growth in the sector has been very uneven, government cost-containment moves such as delisting, higher prescription charges and switching of prescription drugs to OTC status, coupled with greater willingness by consumers' to self-treat minor ailments, present major opportunities for market expansion, it says.
The largest single category in the market in 1993 was cough remedies, at 25.2% of the total, taking the top spot from pharyngeal products which accounted for 23.7%. The biggest growth to 2000 is forecast for cold remedies, followed by decongestants and cough remedies.
