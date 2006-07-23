European Union: putting intellectural property to work

European innovation is firmly rooted in the relationship between science and business. At a recent specialist seminar, organized by a European Union-funded ScanBalt network, leading European experts offered their wisdom on the best ways to develop and exploit intellectual property in the biosciences, according to a European Commission statement.

Drilling to core of the innovation business

With the first round of seminars on Intellectual Property Strategies in Bioscience now complete, it is time to take stock, says ScanBalt. Innovation is one thing, but being able to manage the fruits of these new ideas and developments is where Europe needs to look long and hard, it was revealed at the third and most recent seminar in the series, held recently in the Hanseatic city of Wismar.